PM Modi to lay foundation for tribal university in Ekta Nagar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is kicking off and laying foundations for projects worth over ₹1,140 crore in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat—including a tribal university, museum, new electric busses, and better tourism facilities.
He's also leading this year's Rashtriya Ekta Diwas festivities at the Statue of Unity on October 31, honoring Sardar Patel's legacy.
Heavy rain didn't stop PM's road trip to Ekta Nagar
These upgrades aren't just about new buildings—they're meant to boost local development, eco-tourism, and connect more people to the area.
Despite heavy rain forcing Modi to swap his helicopter ride for a road trip from Vadodara (under tight security!), he continued with the main events, though some parts of his evening schedule may have been curtailed due to the weather.
The celebrations will feature music, stunts, and an air show—making it a big day for both local pride and national unity.