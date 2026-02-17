PM Modi to lay foundation for UP's 1st semiconductor factory

Chip factory and metro line

This new chip factory is a team-up between HCL Group and Foxconn. It'll make display driver chips (think phones, laptops, cars) and is set to create nearly 3,800 jobs—a solid boost for young professionals.

Plus, with the Namo Bharat corridor expected to further streamline travel and a fresh metro line in Meerut, getting around is about to get way easier.

If you care about tech careers or hate long commutes, this is news you'll want to know.