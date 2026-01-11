PM Modi to lay foundation stone for Dharavi redevelopment project

Why does it matter?

If you live in Dharavi and your home was built before 2000 and is under 14 feet high, you'll get a new 350 sq ft flat—plus gardens and playgrounds.

Local businesses like potters and leather makers will stay put with a five-year tax break.

The project is also a big political move during Mumbai's heated civic polls, with leaders promising even those currently ineligible for resettlement won't be left behind.

Amid claims that land was "sold" to Adani, officials say residents will eventually own their homes—making this redevelopment a huge deal for the city's future.