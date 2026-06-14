PM Modi to lead Kolkata Yoga Day, Guinness record attempt
International Yoga Day is getting a major upgrade in Kolkata this year.
On June 21, PM Modi will lead about 30,000 people at Red Road for the city's biggest yoga session yet.
The event, with KMC and state officials involved in preparations, follows the global theme "Yoga for Healthy Ageing," and includes a shot at breaking a Guinness World Records record through the Yoga Sangam portal.
Kolkata open-air sessions, instructor screenings
Besides the main event, open-air yoga sessions are popping up across Kolkata (think Mohar Kunj and Rabindra Sarovar), so everyone can join in.
If the Guinness World Record is achieved, every registered participant will receive an individual certificate.
The Health Department is prepping hard: screening instructors at SAI and Jadavpur University, while schools and colleges are being encouraged to register online.
PM Modi's visit also lines up with West Bengal Foundation Day on June 20, making it a packed week for the city.