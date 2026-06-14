PM Modi to lead Kolkata Yoga Day, Guinness record attempt

Kolkata open-air sessions, instructor screenings

Besides the main event, open-air yoga sessions are popping up across Kolkata (think Mohar Kunj and Rabindra Sarovar), so everyone can join in.

If the Guinness World Record is achieved, every registered participant will receive an individual certificate.

The Health Department is prepping hard: screening instructors at SAI and Jadavpur University, while schools and colleges are being encouraged to register online.

PM Modi's visit also lines up with West Bengal Foundation Day on June 20, making it a packed week for the city.