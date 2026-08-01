PM Modi to open Alluri Sitarama Raju airport in Bhogapuram
Prime Minister Modi is set to open the new Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport in Bhogapuram, Andhra Pradesh, on August 1, 2026.
Built at a cost of ₹5,000 crore, the airport aims to make travel easier for millions with smart tech like AI and biometrics.
In its first phase, it can handle six million passengers a year.
Airport could serve 40 million annually
The airport's design celebrates Andhra Pradesh's roots, taking cues from Chuttilu cottages and the Araku Valley. Looking ahead, it could serve up to 40 million travelers annually.
The opening will feature a huge Dhimsa dance by over 13,500 tribal women and students before PM Modi addresses everyone.
Alongside the airport launch, he'll also kick off major projects in semiconductors, highways, and green energy worth nearly ₹18,000 crore for the state.