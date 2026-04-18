PM Modi to open Ganga Expressway in Hardoi April 29
India
Big news for Uttar Pradesh: Prime Minister Modi is set to open the Ganga Expressway on April 29 in Hardoi.
This massive 594-kilometer road will link Meerut and Prayagraj, cutting across 12 districts and making travel way smoother between western and eastern Uttar Pradesh.
Ganga Expressway to connect 500+ villages
The expressway will connect over 500 villages, making it easier for people to get around, reach markets, and even visit places like Prayagraj.
With this project, Uttar Pradesh aims to boost its share of India's expressways from 55% to nearly 60%, while also supporting local jobs, tourism, and farmers' access to markets.
It's a big step toward better infrastructure, and a faster ride across the state!