PM Modi to open Ganga Expressway in Hardoi April 29

Ganga Expressway to connect 500+ villages

The expressway will connect over 500 villages, making it easier for people to get around, reach markets, and even visit places like Prayagraj.

With this project, Uttar Pradesh aims to boost its share of India's expressways from 55% to nearly 60%, while also supporting local jobs, tourism, and farmers' access to markets.

It's a big step toward better infrastructure, and a faster ride across the state!