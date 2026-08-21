PM Modi to share economic vision at World Leaders Forum
The The Economic Times World Leaders Forum kicks off today in New Delhi, with PM Modi scheduled to address the event at the end of day one and share his vision for India's economic future.
Over two days, top global leaders, business minds, and investors will dive into big topics like artificial intelligence, shifting world politics, and how India fits into a changing global economy, all under the theme "Shared Futures: Secure, Intelligent, Resilient."
Forum sessions on AI and investments
Expect talks from names like former UK PM Boris Johnson and Anthony Capuano, president and chief executive of Marriott International.
There'll be deep dives into India's growing consumer power and AI-driven change.
Bihar and Chhattisgarh chief ministers will pitch their states' investment plans.
Plus, panel discussions on tech's role in economic growth round out a packed agenda aimed at shaping what comes next for India and the world.