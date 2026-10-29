PM Modi to visit Gujarat to launch over ₹14,000cr projects
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is heading to Gujarat on October 30-31 to kick off development projects worth over ₹14,000 crore.
He'll launch kid-friendly Anganwadi Centers, boost agriculture infrastructure, and roll out the latest PM-KISAN installment, putting ₹19,000 crore into farmers' hands.
Plus, two train services are set to make getting around the region easier.
Modi spotlights Gujarat infrastructure and culture
Modi will lay the foundation for Ahmedabad Metro's next phases and upgrade the Ahmedabad-Mehsana Road for smoother commutes.
While in Ekta Nagar, he'll join Bharat Parv 2026, a festival celebrating India's diverse heritage, and pay tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas.
The visit is all about leveling up infrastructure while spotlighting Gujarat's growth and culture.