PM Modi to visit Israel on February 25-26
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Israel on February 25-26, 2026, marking his second trip there after the historic 2017 visit.
The main goal? To boost strategic and defense ties between India and Israel.
He'll also address the Israeli parliament (the Knesset) and discuss key issues with Israeli leaders—Israeli PM Netanyahu has already confirmed the plans.
Visit comes after India, Israel agreed to work together
This visit follows a string of big moves between the two countries, like signing a Bilateral Investment Treaty and making progress on a Free Trade Agreement.
Just last November, India and Israel agreed to work together on advanced tech and defense projects.
All these efforts are about building trust and taking their partnership to the next level.