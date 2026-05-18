PM Modi to visit Oslo, co-chair India-Nordic Summit May 19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will land in Oslo, becoming the first Indian prime minister to visit Norway since 1983.
He is there to boost India-Norway ties, meet Norwegian PM Jonas Gahr Store, and co-chair the India-Nordic Summit on May 19.
Expect talks about digital tech, health, and space: big topics given all the global changes lately.
India and Norway to sign agreements
India and Norway are set to sign key agreements covering digital public goods, health, and space.
They will also join a business summit where around 20 deals are expected on green energy and maritime solutions.
Plus, leaders from all five Nordic countries will discuss trade, renewable energy (think climate action), Arctic issues, and making supply chains stronger, all building on growing trade that hit $19 billion in 2024.