PM Modi to visit Pahadpur Odisha for BJP 2nd anniversary India Jun 14, 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Pahadpur in Odisha on June 20, marking the BJP government's second anniversary in the state.

Pahadpur holds special significance: it's the hometown of President Droupadi Murmu's late husband, Shyam Charan Murmu.

The main festivities will happen nearby in Rairangpur, but both leaders will start their day with local programs and an exhibition highlighting regional achievements.