PM Modi to visit Pahadpur Odisha for BJP 2nd anniversary
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Pahadpur in Odisha on June 20, marking the BJP government's second anniversary in the state.
Pahadpur holds special significance: it's the hometown of President Droupadi Murmu's late husband, Shyam Charan Murmu.
The main festivities will happen nearby in Rairangpur, but both leaders will start their day with local programs and an exhibition highlighting regional achievements.
Dandabosh, Rairangpur to launch projects
The event at Dandabosh, Rairangpur will see new projects launched and speeches from Modi, Murmu, Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.
Security is tight: Odisha's police chief has checked plans for deploying 150 platoons, while officials are working overtime to make sure everything runs smoothly.
President Murmu arrives a day early as preparations wrap up for the big occasion.