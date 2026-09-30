Modi speaks with Trump on trade, defense, energy
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States President Donald Trump held a telephonic conversation on Wednesday. In a post on X, Modi described the discussion as "productive" and said both leaders agreed to keep close engagement to advance the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership between India and the US. "We reviewed our bilateral cooperation in trade, defense, energy, critical technologies and other areas," Modi said.
Trade focus
Trade negotiations and energy security are key issues
Modi also said they "exchanged views on regional and international issues, including ongoing efforts to advance global peace and security."
The talks came as India's Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal began a visit to the US to advance a proposed deal between the two countries and finalize an interim agreement.
Goyal is in the US from September 29 to October 5.
The two nations are still trying to finalize an interim trade deal after months of discussions.
Energy impact
Defense cooperation is a crucial aspect of India-US ties
The trade talks also come amid tensions over US measures targeting countries that continue to buy Russian energy.
India has cautioned that these tariffs could impact bilateral relations.
Earlier this month, India said it was determined to take all necessary measures to protect its trade and economic interests after the US House of Representatives passed the Russian sanctions bill, which would give the president new abilities to impose tariffs of up to 100% on countries that import Russian oil.
Tech collaboration
TRUST initiative is a major focus area
The US-India TRUST initiative is also a major focus area, covering artificial intelligence, semiconductors, quantum technologies and biotechnology. This initiative is an evolution of the previous Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET).
Modi and Trump last met in person on June 17 during the G7 Summit in Evian, France.
During that meeting, they reviewed progress in defense cooperation and strategic technologies while discussing efforts toward an interim trade agreement.