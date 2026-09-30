Modi speaks with Trump on trade, defense, energy 

Modi also said they "exchanged views on regional and international issues, including ongoing efforts to advance global peace and security."

The talks came as India's Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal began a visit to the US to ‌advance a proposed deal between the two countries and finalize an interim agreement.

Goyal is in the US from September 29 to October 5.

The two nations are still trying to finalize an interim trade deal after months of discussions.