PM Modi urges 82 top teachers to look beyond grades
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met 82 top teachers this week and encouraged them to look beyond grades, asking them to notice changes in students' behavior.
He highlighted concerns like drug addiction and too much screen time, urging teachers to help children deal with these issues, not just focus on academics.
Modi suggests limiting children's screen time
Modi also talked about keeping children curious and respectful of all jobs.
With families changing, he said teachers now play an even bigger role in students' lives.
He suggested working with parents on how much time their children spend on screens and whether they continue using mobile phones late at night, and recommended sports, physical games, or creative hobbies as healthy alternatives.
The event also linked these ideas to the National Education Policy, making learning more real-world and value-driven.