PM Modi urges India to work remotely to save fuel
Prime Minister Modi is asking people across India to work from home and use virtual meetings to help save fuel, as the Iran conflict shakes up global oil supplies.
At a recent event in Secunderabad, he highlighted how cutting back on daily commutes and imported petroleum isn't just smart: it's a way for everyone to pitch in during tough times.
Experts urge trust and tech investment
Modi's push has sparked fresh debates about flexible work in India.
While some see work from home as boosting productivity and resilience, not every industry can make the switch easily: tech firms are ready, but manufacturing and smaller businesses face hurdles.
Experts say building trust, updating policies by sector, and investing in better digital tools are key if hybrid work is going to stick around.