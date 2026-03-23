PM Modi urges Parliament to send united message on crisis
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Parliament to send a united message on the West Asia crisis, which escalated after strikes on Iran in early March.
He spoke in Lok Sabha about economic challenges and India's energy dependence, and the safety of nearly one crore (about 10 million) Indians living in the Gulf.
Impact of West Asia conflict on India
This conflict is hitting India's economy: nearly 60% of India's energy imports (including oil and natural gas) come from West Asia, and prices have jumped 15%, putting pressure on growth and your wallet.
Plus, many Indian families rely on money sent home by relatives working in the Gulf; now those jobs and remittances are at risk.
Trade has also taken a hit, with huge shipments like basmati rice stuck due to disruptions.