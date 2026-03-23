PM Modi urges Parliament to send united message on crisis

Impact of West Asia conflict on India

This conflict is hitting India's economy: nearly 60% of India's energy imports (including oil and natural gas) come from West Asia, and prices have jumped 15%, putting pressure on growth and your wallet.

Plus, many Indian families rely on money sent home by relatives working in the Gulf; now those jobs and remittances are at risk.

Trade has also taken a hit, with huge shipments like basmati rice stuck due to disruptions.