PM Modi urges participation in census says 32cr have registered
India
In his latest Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi called on everyone to take part in the ongoing census, sharing that 32 crore people have already registered.
He stressed how important it is to fill out your details accurately online, and mentioned that work is currently underway in remote, snow-clad regions including Ladakh and Uttarakhand.
Digital self registration in 16 languages
Modi explained that the census helps India plan for its future, so every entry counts.
He highlighted digital self-registration, now available in 16 languages, which has made things easier for over 2.6 crore people so far.
The PM also gave a shoutout to community efforts like river clean-ups and heritage projects, with the census connecting these actions with a sense of national responsibility.