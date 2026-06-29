PM Modi urges rejecting superstitions, praises science to counter misconceptions

Purnima Devi Barman's Assam Hargila campaign

Modi spotlighted the Hargila bird in Assam, a rare scavenger once considered bad luck because of superstition.

Thanks to biologist Purnima Devi Barman's community campaign, people learned how important the bird is for nature.

Now, instead of cutting down nesting trees, locals have changed their mindset about the Hargila.

It's proof that awareness can turn harmful beliefs into positive action.