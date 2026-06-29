PM Modi urges rejecting superstitions, praises science to counter misconceptions
India
In his latest Mann Ki Baat episode, PM Modi encouraged everyone to let go of superstitions, saying they create fear and block logical thinking.
He gave a shoutout to those who use science and facts to challenge old misconceptions, making life safer and smarter.
Purnima Devi Barman's Assam Hargila campaign
Modi spotlighted the Hargila bird in Assam, a rare scavenger once considered bad luck because of superstition.
Thanks to biologist Purnima Devi Barman's community campaign, people learned how important the bird is for nature.
Now, instead of cutting down nesting trees, locals have changed their mindset about the Hargila.
It's proof that awareness can turn harmful beliefs into positive action.