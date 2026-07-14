PM Modi visiting Punjab July 17 for over ₹2,500cr projects
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is headed to Punjab on July 17 to kickstart development projects worth over ₹2,500 crore. The big focus is on boosting healthcare and making train travel easier.
PGIMER in Chandigarh will get two new centers: one for mothers and children, and another for neurosciences, making medical care more accessible.
PGIMER 150-bed block and rail upgrades
Modi will lay the foundation for a new 150-bed critical care hospital block at PGIMER.
He'll also flag off the Sant Ravidas Express train between Amritsar and Varanasi, helping pilgrims reach Guru Ravidass Janam Asthan Temple more easily.
Plus, there's a plan to upgrade 75 railway stations nationwide, including Jalandhar Cantonment, promising smoother journeys for everyone.