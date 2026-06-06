PM Modi visits L&T Hazira under Atmanirbhar Bharat defense push

Zorawar tank and K9 Vajra-T showcased

The Zorawar tank is built for tough terrains and packs a 105-mm gun (think mountains, deserts, or plains).

The K9 Vajra-T artillery gun has already been inducted into the Indian Army and deployed in eastern Ladakh and was developed with help from South Korea.

Other cool gear included the Trajan towed artillery gun, BvS-10 Sindhu all-terrain vehicle, an upgraded air defense weapon, plus new innovations like a powerful armored engine and a high-energy laser system designed to take down drones.