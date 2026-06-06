PM Modi visits L&T Hazira under Atmanirbhar Bharat defense push
Prime Minister Narendra Modi just dropped by L&T's Hazira facility to see how India is stepping up its game with self-made defense systems.
This visit is part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat push, aiming for more made-in-India military gear.
Modi got a close look at some of the country's newest tech, like the Zorawar light tank, K9 Vajra-T artillery gun, and the TEJASTRA laser system.
Zorawar tank and K9 Vajra-T showcased
The Zorawar tank is built for tough terrains and packs a 105-mm gun (think mountains, deserts, or plains).
The K9 Vajra-T artillery gun has already been inducted into the Indian Army and deployed in eastern Ladakh and was developed with help from South Korea.
Other cool gear included the Trajan towed artillery gun, BvS-10 Sindhu all-terrain vehicle, an upgraded air defense weapon, plus new innovations like a powerful armored engine and a high-energy laser system designed to take down drones.