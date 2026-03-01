PM Modi visits Tirupparankundram temple, participates in rituals
Prime Minister Narendra Modi stopped by the historic Tirupparankundram temple near Madurai this Sunday, taking part in traditional rituals and offering prayers.
Dressed in classic South Indian attire, he explored the ancient temple under tight security.
Tirupparankundram is 1 of Lord Murugan's 6 legendary abodes
Tirupparankundram is one of Lord Murugan's six legendary abodes, carved into rock dating to the 6th-8th century CE.
Its striking towers and pillared halls were added later by Nayak rulers.
The temple isn't just old—it's a hotspot for annual celebrations marking Murugan's mythic wedding to Deivanai after his epic battle with a demon.
Modi was joined by top leaders during his visit
Modi was joined by top leaders during his visit, which comes soon after a major 2025 court ruling that let devotees light lamps on the hilltop pillar—a big win for locals who'd been fighting for this right.