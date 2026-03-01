PM Modi visits Tirupparankundram temple, participates in rituals

Tirupparankundram is 1 of Lord Murugan's 6 legendary abodes

Tirupparankundram is one of Lord Murugan's six legendary abodes, carved into rock dating to the 6th-8th century CE.

Its striking towers and pillared halls were added later by Nayak rulers.

The temple isn't just old—it's a hotspot for annual celebrations marking Murugan's mythic wedding to Deivanai after his epic battle with a demon.