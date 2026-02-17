PM Modi welcomes 'dear friend' Macron to India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron as he arrived in Mumbai for a three-day visit to India. This is Macron's fourth visit to the country since taking office in 2017. PM Modi took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his anticipation for the visit and his confidence that it would deepen bilateral cooperation and contribute to global progress.

Bilateral talks PM Modi's post on X PM Modi wrote on X, "Welcome to India. India looks forward to your visit and to advancing our bilateral ties to new heights. I am confident that our discussions will further strengthen cooperation across sectors and contribute to global progress." He added, "See you in Mumbai and later in Delhi, my dear friend Emmanuel Macron."

Strategic partnership Focus on innovation and AI Macron's visit is expected to focus on boosting cooperation in strategic, economic, and innovation sectors. The launch of the India-France Year of Innovation 2026 will be a key highlight of this trip. The two leaders are likely to discuss artificial intelligence as part of the ongoing India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi.

Defense discussions Discussion on Rafale fighter jets Another topic of discussion could be a potential multibillion-dollar deal for Dassault Rafale fighter jets. India is looking to expand its military partnership with France, and a contract for 114 additional French fighter jets is expected to be signed. Last week, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh cleared the purchase of these jets, most of which will be manufactured in India under a proposal worth ₹3.60 lakh crore approved in February.

