PM Modi's big vision for India's tech future
With the AI Impact Summit just around the corner, PM Modi has laid out a big-picture plan for India's tech future.
He wants to make India a global hub for data centers and AI, aiming to create more jobs for young people and boost digital infrastructure.
"we invite the whole world's data to reside in India," he shared, saying this would generate employment and sustain growth.
Defense spending to go up by 15%
Modi also announced a 15% jump in defense spending and has doubled the number of airports, while expanding metro lines and rural roads.
He's encouraging private companies to invest more in research and development, hoping this will power up India's next growth phase.
Plus, he gave a shout-out to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting nine straight budgets—a record that's inspiring women across the country.