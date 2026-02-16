PM Modi's big vision for India's tech future India Feb 16, 2026

With the AI Impact Summit just around the corner, PM Modi has laid out a big-picture plan for India's tech future.

He wants to make India a global hub for data centers and AI, aiming to create more jobs for young people and boost digital infrastructure.

"we invite the whole world's data to reside in India," he shared, saying this would generate employment and sustain growth.