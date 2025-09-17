PM Modi's birthday: 'Seva Pakhwada' launched, blood donation camps organized

Spiritual leader Sadhguru called Modi the "epitome of devotion to Bharat," while President Droupadi Murmu highlighted his push for progress and goal-setting. Many leaders wished him well, pointing out how he's shaped India's growth and global image. The birthday celebrations also include projects supporting tribal communities and local products.

Journey from humble beginnings to India's Prime Minister

Born in Gujarat in 1950, Modi grew up in a modest family before serving as Chief Minister of Gujarat (2001-2014) and then Prime Minister since 2014.

His journey is seen as one of dedication to public welfare—something reflected in this latest campaign focused on health, cleanliness, and empowerment.