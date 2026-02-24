PM Modi's Israel visit on February 25-26
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Israel on February 25-26, marking his second trip there since India and Israel deepened their partnership in 2017.
The visit comes at a tense time for the Middle East and will cover important topics like defense, tech, innovation, agriculture, and boosting connections between people.
Addressing Knesset, visiting Holocaust memorial part of PM's itinerary
Modi's packed schedule includes meeting Israeli PM Netanyahu, visiting the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial, and addressing the Israeli parliament for the first time.
With India being a major buyer of Israeli defense gear and over 40,000 Indians living in Israel, this visit aims to strengthen ties and tackle regional issues that could impact both countries' futures.