PM Modi's Israel visit to boost defense ties India Feb 21, 2026

Prime Minister Modi is heading to Israel on February 25 for a two-day visit, where both sides are advancing long-term collaboration estimated to be worth around $10 billion in the coming years to co-develop advanced anti-ballistic missile systems, though no formal defense contracts are expected to be signed during the trip.

This Mission Sudershan project is all about boosting India's defenses against long-range threats using Israel's know-how in layered missile protection.