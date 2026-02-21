PM Modi's Israel visit to boost defense ties
Prime Minister Modi is heading to Israel on February 25 for a two-day visit, where both sides are advancing long-term collaboration estimated to be worth around $10 billion in the coming years to co-develop advanced anti-ballistic missile systems, though no formal defense contracts are expected to be signed during the trip.
This Mission Sudershan project is all about boosting India's defenses against long-range threats using Israel's know-how in layered missile protection.
Wider implications of the India-Israel partnership
This isn't just about missiles—India and Israel are teaming up on science, agriculture, water management, and even quantum computing.
The partnership signals tighter security ties (especially after India's recent Operation Sindoor showed off some serious firepower), and could mean better tech and stronger defenses back home.
It's a sign of growing global collaborations that could shape the future of security and innovation.