PM Modi's Malaysia visit: Dornier aircraft, semiconductors on the table
India
PM Modi is spending two days in Malaysia to boost ties between the two countries.
On the table: selling Dornier aircraft to Malaysia, upgrading submarines and fighter jets both nations use, and pushing for deeper cooperation since their partnership upgrade in August 2024.
Malaysia is a semiconductor hub
Almost 30% of Malaysia's exports are semiconductors—so both sides are teaming up on research and chip-making.
They're also working on easier digital payments (think UPI meets PayNet), plus new plans for disaster response, seafarer training, anti-corruption efforts, and healthcare.
With $20 billion in trade and big talks on tech and clean energy at the CEO Forum, this visit could mean more jobs, innovation, and opportunities for young people in both countries.