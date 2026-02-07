PM Modi's Malaysia visit: Dornier aircraft, semiconductors on the table

Malaysia is a semiconductor hub

Almost 30% of Malaysia's exports are semiconductors—so both sides are teaming up on research and chip-making.

They're also working on easier digital payments (think UPI meets PayNet), plus new plans for disaster response, seafarer training, anti-corruption efforts, and healthcare.

With $20 billion in trade and big talks on tech and clean energy at the CEO Forum, this visit could mean more jobs, innovation, and opportunities for young people in both countries.