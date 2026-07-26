PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' highlights defense education environment progress
In his latest Mann Ki Baat episode, PM Modi spotlighted India's progress in defense, education, and environmental efforts.
He honored Kargil War heroes and shared recent wins like the Navy's new INS Mahendragiri and successful missile tests.
Modi also mentioned India's growing reputation as a trusted defense partner worldwide.
PM Modi lauds global Olympiad winners
Modi gave a shoutout to Indian students who grabbed gold medals at global Olympiads in physics, chemistry, biology, and math, calling it a matter of national pride.
He applauded big conservation moves too: massive tree-planting drives and creative ideas like recycled plastic benches.
He encouraged everyone to support handloom products ahead of National Handloom Day, and with Independence Day coming up, he encouraged everyone to join the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign by flying the tricolor at home.