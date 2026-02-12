PM Modi's office moving to new building

Seva Teerth will also house other top offices

Seva Teerth isn't just for the PM—it'll also house top offices like the Cabinet Secretariat, National Security Advisor, and India House (where big international meetings happen).

After one last cabinet meeting in South Block, ministers and officials will all start working out of Seva Teerth.

Plus, other ministries like Defence and External Affairs will soon leave South Block too—so it's a whole new era for how India's government runs.