PM Modi's office moving to new building
Big change for the government—Prime Minister Modi and his team are shifting their offices from the iconic South Block (that old British-era building on Raisina Hill) to a brand-new spot called Seva Teerth this Friday.
This move is all about updating how things work behind the scenes and making everything more efficient.
Seva Teerth will also house other top offices
Seva Teerth isn't just for the PM—it'll also house top offices like the Cabinet Secretariat, National Security Advisor, and India House (where big international meetings happen).
After one last cabinet meeting in South Block, ministers and officials will all start working out of Seva Teerth.
Plus, other ministries like Defence and External Affairs will soon leave South Block too—so it's a whole new era for how India's government runs.