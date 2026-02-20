PM Modi's ₹55,000 watch at AI summit
India
At the AI Impact Summit 2026, PM Narendra Modi wore a standout wristwatch: the Roman Baagh Steel by Jaipur Watch Company.
Priced at ₹55,000, this 43mm stainless steel watch features a real one-rupee coin from 1947—the year India gained independence—right on its dial.
More than a watch
Modi's choice wasn't just about style. By picking an Indian-made watch with such historic significance, he spotlighted "Make in India" and "vocal for local" on a global stage packed with tech leaders.
The design nods to both India's journey from colonial rule and its current push in AI innovation—making it more than just an accessory; it's a statement about national pride and progress.