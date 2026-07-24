PM Modi's team approves ₹1,264cr 2-line Ballari Guntakal rail project
India
Big news for train travelers: PM Modi's team just approved a ₹1,264 crore project to add two more railway lines between Ballari and Guntakal, connecting Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.
This upgrade is part of the Gati Shakti plan to make trains faster and smoother for both passengers and goods.
Rail upgrade will help 99 villages
The new lines will help 99 villages across three districts (about 7 lakh people) and make it easier to reach hotspots like Ballari Fort and Sri Kumara Swamy Temple.
Plus, with better tracks, Indian Railways expects a big jump in freight movement (think iron ore, steel, coal).
On the green side: less oil used (down by 1.32 crore liters) and lower CO2 emissions, like planting 27 lakh trees!