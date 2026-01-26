PM Modi's 'Viksit Bharat': The 2047 dream for a developed India
On Republic Day, PM Modi doubled down on his "Viksit Bharat" mission—his big-picture plan to see India become a fully developed nation by 2047, just in time for the country's 100th Independence anniversary.
He called on everyone to join in and keep India's core values strong as the nation aims higher.
What's the vision?
Modi's roadmap is all about growth: he wants India's economy to hit $30-40 trillion, with more jobs and a per-person income of up to $18,000.
The plan includes boosting manufacturing, going big on green energy (expanding renewable energy), and making India a global export powerhouse.
More than just money
"Viksit Bharat" isn't only about numbers—it also means no poverty, quality education and healthcare for all, and leading in science and tech.
Modi highlights six pillars: manufacturing leadership, reviving homegrown knowledge systems, global product presence, green energy push, tourism growth, and inclusive progress.
What happens next?
The upcoming Union Budget will focus on building infrastructure and supporting social programs—all meant to help turn this vision into reality by 2047.