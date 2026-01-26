PM Modi's 'Viksit Bharat': The 2047 dream for a developed India India Jan 26, 2026

On Republic Day, PM Modi doubled down on his "Viksit Bharat" mission—his big-picture plan to see India become a fully developed nation by 2047, just in time for the country's 100th Independence anniversary.

He called on everyone to join in and keep India's core values strong as the nation aims higher.