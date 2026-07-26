PM names Nandan Nilekani to head exam overhaul task force
After the alleged NEET-UG paper leak shook things up, Prime Minister Modi has announced a high-powered task force, led by technology expert Nandan Nilekani, to recommend measures to overhaul how exams are run in India.
The goal? Make exams more transparent, trustworthy, and tech-savvy so students don't have to worry about unfairness.
Pralhad Joshi holds additional education charge
The government acted fast with plans for stricter laws and fast-track courts already set up to handle leaks, promising that students' futures are protected.
Pralhad Joshi is now the new minister holding additional charge of the Education Ministry and said, "Under the guidance of the prime minister, I will work to the best of my ability and fulfill my responsibilities with dedication."
Meanwhile, after the government agreed to key demands like compensation for affected families, protesters have stood down and things are back to normal in Delhi.