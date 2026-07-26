PM names Nandan Nilekani to head exam overhaul task force

The government acted fast with plans for stricter laws and fast-track courts already set up to handle leaks, promising that students' futures are protected.

Pralhad Joshi is now the new minister holding additional charge of the Education Ministry and said, "Under the guidance of the prime minister, I will work to the best of my ability and fulfill my responsibilities with dedication."

Meanwhile, after the government agreed to key demands like compensation for affected families, protesters have stood down and things are back to normal in Delhi.