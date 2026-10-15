PM Narendra Modi advances IIT, IIM satellite plans in Ladakh

The plans include a new airport terminal in Leh that incorporates geothermal energy, better roads, improved electricity with new hydro and transmission projects, and even India's first Petroglyph Conservation Park.

Modi also promised better sports training for local youth, saying, "Our effort is to ensure that the youth receive better training and facilities, and achieve new accomplishments at national and international levels."

Overall, it is a big push to help Ladakh's youth learn more, do more, and aim higher.