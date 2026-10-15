PM Narendra Modi advances IIT, IIM satellite plans in Ladakh
Big news for Ladakh: Prime Minister Modi just rolled out a number of projects to boost opportunities for young people.
Along with a new airport terminal and key roads, proposals to establish satellite campuses of IIT Jammu and IIM Jammu are being advanced in Ladakh, making top education much more accessible locally.
Leh airport, roads, power and conservation
The plans include a new airport terminal in Leh that incorporates geothermal energy, better roads, improved electricity with new hydro and transmission projects, and even India's first Petroglyph Conservation Park.
Modi also promised better sports training for local youth, saying, "Our effort is to ensure that the youth receive better training and facilities, and achieve new accomplishments at national and international levels."
Overall, it is a big push to help Ladakh's youth learn more, do more, and aim higher.