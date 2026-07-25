PM Narendra Modi announces fast-track courts after NEET-UG paper leak
After the NEET-UG paper leak uproar, Prime Minister Modi announced special fast-track courts to speed up trials.
Delhi just set up one under the new Public Examinations Act, hoping for quicker justice, but many are asking if these courts actually solve deeper problems.
Experts say fast-track courts need reforms
Fast-track courts clear cases faster, like in 2024, when they wrapped up 96% of rape and POCSO cases and handled three times more cases than regular courts.
But results vary a lot between states because of judge shortages and old-school procedures.
Experts say real change needs bigger fixes: more judges, simpler processes, and better technology, especially for complex paper-leak cases that depend on digital evidence.
Without these changes, fast-track courts alone can't restore trust or truly fix the system.