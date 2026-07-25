PM Narendra Modi announces fast-track courts after NEET-UG paper leak

Fast-track courts clear cases faster, like in 2024, when they wrapped up 96% of rape and POCSO cases and handled three times more cases than regular courts.

But results vary a lot between states because of judge shortages and old-school procedures.

Experts say real change needs bigger fixes: more judges, simpler processes, and better technology, especially for complex paper-leak cases that depend on digital evidence.

Without these changes, fast-track courts alone can't restore trust or truly fix the system.