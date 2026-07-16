PM Narendra Modi cabinet approves ₹14,447.64cr 46.039km Varanasi corridor
India
Big news for Varanasi: PM Modi's cabinet just approved a massive ₹14,447.64 crore project to build a 46.039km elevated corridor along the Ganga and Varuna rivers.
This six-lane road will stretch from NH-19 to the city's Ring Road, aiming to cut down traffic jams and make getting around much easier.
Varanasi corridor nearly halves travel time
The new corridor will slash travel time between NH-19 and Kashi Railway Station from around 50 minutes to nearly 25 minutes.
It'll also link up important spots like the airport, railway station, and Ramnagar port, while making it easier for people to reach popular places like Kashi Vishwanath Temple and BHU.
The hope is that better roads mean smoother travel, more tourism, and a boost for Varanasi's local economy.