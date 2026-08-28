PM Narendra Modi celebrates Raksha Bandhan with schoolchildren at home
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked Raksha Bandhan by inviting schoolchildren, including some students dressed in NCC cadet attire, to his home, where they tied rakhis on his wrist.
The atmosphere was festive and full of smiles, with Modi chatting and celebrating alongside the kids.
Narendra Modi posts Raksha Bandhan photos
Modi posted candid photos from the event on Instagram, captioning them: "Hi5, smiles, and more during today's Raksha Bandhan celebrations at 7, LKM."
He also wished everyone on X, calling Raksha Bandhan a festival that brings people closer through love and trust.