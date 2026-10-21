PM Narendra Modi convenes Economic Advisory Council on growth, investment
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi sat down with his Economic Advisory Council to take stock of how India's economy is doing.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and the Cabinet Secretary joined the conversation, which centered around ways to boost growth and attract more investment.
Informal Group of Ministers meeting likely
The team looked closely at overall economic growth, investment, and the state of the Indian economy.
Another meeting, this time with the Informal Group of Ministers, is likely for later today, where reforms to tackle ongoing challenges will be discussed.
More updates are expected soon.