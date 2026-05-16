PM Narendra Modi expected to inaugurate Lucknow-Kanpur expressway May 24

Light commercial vehicles face ₹445 toll

Using the expressway will cost more: current one-way toll on NH-27 is around ₹95 for cars, while Light Commercial Vehicles will pay ₹445 one-way on the new expressway, and Light Commercial Vehicles will pay ₹670 and Heavy Commercial Motor Vehicles will pay ₹1,530 for round trips.

Still, officials say it's worth it for the smoother ride and huge time savings. Plus, the new road should boost local industry and make freight movement a lot easier.