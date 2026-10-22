PM Narendra Modi frames Viksit Bharat as global promise
India
At the NDTV World Summit, PM Modi talked about India's vision for a Viksit Bharat (Developed India), saying it's not just about India: it's a promise for a better world.
He emphasized that real progress means working together globally, especially when times get tough.
Narendra Modi urges Global South representation
Modi also called out how trade, tech, and sea routes are sometimes used as weapons, urging fairer representation for the Global South in world institutions.
He made it clear that India wants to lead by example, pushing for equality, stability, and more teamwork on the global stage.