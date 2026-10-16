PM Narendra Modi hears AI pitches from Tejas Parthasarathi Sudarshan
India
On a recent Chennai Metro trip, Prime Minister Narendra Modi heard two quick-fire AI ideas from Tejas Parthasarathi Sudarshan, founder of Winsen Labs.
As part of an SPI Chennai initiative, 17 startup founders had a chance to pitch their visions directly to the PM (Sudarshan got just 90 seconds during the airport-to-Poonamallee ride).
Sudarshan pitches AI for education
Sudarshan suggested using AI to connect students with real government projects, helping them tackle real-world problems through tech.
He also pitched a single AI platform to make public services simpler and more accessible for everyone.
While these ideas are still early stage, they grabbed attention and fit with Sudarshan's ongoing push for tech-driven education.