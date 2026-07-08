PM Narendra Modi highlights 'reform, perform, and transform' in Jakarta
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the stage in Jakarta to highlight how India is changing fast, thanks to a steady push to "reform, perform, and transform."
He called India's journey "1.4 billion aspirations in motion," and pointed out that the country isn't just growing quickly, but also helping drive global progress.
Prabowo Subianto praises Modi, 'Indian DNA'
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto praised Modi as an inspiration for local policies and even mentioned his own "Indian DNA."
The two leaders bonded over their countries' deep cultural connections (including a love for Indian music) and talked about maritime cooperation and shared development goals.