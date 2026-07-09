PM Narendra Modi in Melbourne says 'Make in India' global

Modi highlights 5G, infrastructure and space

Modi called India a trusted global production hub and pointed out the country's huge digital leap, India now has the world's second-biggest 5G market and is working on its own 6G tech.

He also talked about India's goal to be among the top three economies, powered by innovation and new infrastructure like metro systems (serving more than 12.5 million people daily), high-speed trains, and a booming startup scene, even a private space company ready to launch satellites with homegrown rockets.