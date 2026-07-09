PM Narendra Modi in Melbourne says 'Make in India' global
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking in Melbourne, shared that "Make in India" has become a global name over the last 12 years.
He highlighted how Indian-made phones, electronics, cars, and medicines are now found around the world, proof that Indian products are making their mark internationally.
Modi highlights 5G, infrastructure and space
Modi called India a trusted global production hub and pointed out the country's huge digital leap, India now has the world's second-biggest 5G market and is working on its own 6G tech.
He also talked about India's goal to be among the top three economies, powered by innovation and new infrastructure like metro systems (serving more than 12.5 million people daily), high-speed trains, and a booming startup scene, even a private space company ready to launch satellites with homegrown rockets.