PM Narendra Modi in Oslo for 3rd India Nordic Summit
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Oslo for the third India-Nordic Summit, meeting leaders from Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden.
They are teaming up to talk trade, technology, and defense, especially green energy.
It is a pretty big deal: this is the first time an Indian prime minister has visited Norway since Indira Gandhi in 1983.
India seeks Nordic $100bn renewable investment
The summit is all about renewable energy and climate action.
Nordic nations are experts at green technology and sustainability, so India hopes to boost projects in solar power, wind energy, green hydrogen, and electric vehicles.
Both sides also want to tackle global challenges like energy security and attract major Nordic investment into India: about $100 billion over the next 15 years.