PM Narendra Modi in Oslo for 3rd India Nordic Summit India May 19, 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Oslo for the third India-Nordic Summit, meeting leaders from Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden.

They are teaming up to talk trade, technology, and defense, especially green energy.

It is a pretty big deal: this is the first time an Indian prime minister has visited Norway since Indira Gandhi in 1983.