PM Narendra Modi launches 100-week nationwide 'Nasha Mukta Yuva' campaign
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has kicked off a nationwide campaign called Nasha Mukta Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyaan, focused on helping young people stay away from drugs.
Already, over 10 million youth have pledged to stay drug-free, aiming for a healthier and addiction-free India.
The campaign will run for 100 weeks, with activities and awareness drives happening every Sunday.
'Nasha Mukta Yuva' reaches 10,000-plus locations
The program is rolling out across more than 10,000 locations, involving schools, colleges, youth clubs, NGOs, spiritual groups, and more.
Weekly events like sports competitions, walkathons, meditation sessions, and street plays are planned to spread the message.
Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya highlighted that fighting drug abuse is everyone's responsibility, encouraging communities to support young people through positive activities and awareness.