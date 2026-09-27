PM Narendra Modi links 9/11 remembrance to India's counterterrorism stance
India
On his Mann Ki Baat radio show, Prime Minister Modi paid tribute to the Indians who died in the September 11, 2001, attacks, offering heartfelt condolences to their families.
He shared memories from his 2014 visit to New York, saying he reached New York to pay his homage to those innocent citizens, and linked these events to India's ongoing fight against terrorism.
Modi calls surgical strikes turning point
Modi also highlighted the 10th anniversary of India's 2016 surgical strikes in Pakistan, calling them a turning point for national security.
He mentioned key moments like the Balakot airstrike and past terror attacks in Delhi and Mumbai, stressing that India stands firm on a zero-tolerance approach to terrorism.