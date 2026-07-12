PM Narendra Modi okays India's 1st hydrogen-powered train July 17
India's first hydrogen-powered train is set to roll out on July 17, with Prime Minister Modi giving it a green signal at Jind, Haryana.
Designed for the Jind-Sonipat route, this eco-friendly train can carry at least 682 passengers and reach speeds of 75km/h.
It will run two round trips daily, covering a total of 356km and using about 300kg of hydrogen each day.
Northern Railway ₹136cr hydrogen push
This train is part of Northern Railway's ₹136 crore push to swap diesel engines for cleaner hydrogen-electric ones.
It creates electricity by mixing high-pressure hydrogen with oxygen from the air. Fuel cells and batteries handle the power needs.
A special fueling station in Jind keeps the hydrogen ready at -15 Celsius for smooth refills.
After successful trials, railway officials okayed regular service earlier this year; if all goes well, more routes across India could see similar trains soon.