PM Narendra Modi okays India's 1st hydrogen-powered train July 17

Northern Railway ₹136cr hydrogen push

This train is part of Northern Railway's ₹136 crore push to swap diesel engines for cleaner hydrogen-electric ones.

It creates electricity by mixing high-pressure hydrogen with oxygen from the air. Fuel cells and batteries handle the power needs.

A special fueling station in Jind keeps the hydrogen ready at -15 Celsius for smooth refills.

After successful trials, railway officials okayed regular service earlier this year; if all goes well, more routes across India could see similar trains soon.