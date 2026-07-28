PM Narendra Modi reviews 'Viksit Bharat' plan progress with officials
India
Prime Minister Modi sat down with top government officials on Tuesday to check in on India's big Viksit Bharat (Developed India) plan.
The focus was on how ministries handling finance, commerce, and technology are moving forward, what is working, and where things need a push.
PM Modi urges ministries to collaborate
Modi made it clear that better teamwork between ministries is key if these plans are going to succeed.
He encouraged everyone to aim for shared goals and work together for bigger impact.
The main takeaway: collaboration will help tackle challenges faster and make development efforts more effective across important sectors.