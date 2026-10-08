PM Narendra Modi says mobile phones enable governance at IMC
At the India Mobile Congress 2026, PM Modi said mobile phones aren't just for scrolling: they're now key tools for better governance.
He pointed out how stronger mobile networks have made it easier to deliver public services and connect people across the country.
The IMC is marking 10 years of big tech milestones, like launching 5G in the country in 2022, and today 5G connectivity has reached every district of the country.
Modi cites over 550,000 5G stations
Modi also highlighted some major numbers: over 550,000 5G base stations and internet speeds that are now 10 times faster than in 2022.
He credited Digital India for making tech more accessible and helping bridge the digital divide.
The IMC (October 7-10) brings together global innovators, showing how far India's digital journey has come, and where it's headed next.