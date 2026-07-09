PM Narendra Modi says Operation Sindoor showed India's defense strength
India
At a lively community event in Melbourne, PM Modi highlighted India's military confidence by talking about Operation Sindoor.
He described it as a real-world demo of India's defense strength, saying the strikes on terrorist hideouts sent a message that was heard around the world.
Modi: Sindoor boosted global defense trust
Modi pointed out that Operation Sindoor boosted global trust in India's defense tech and showed the country can handle security threats head-on.
His words, "Did this massive strike on terror hideouts fill you with pride, or not?" aimed to spark national pride and underline India's growing reputation on the world stage.