PM Narendra Modi to address SRCC centenary on Teachers's Day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to celebrate Shri Ram College of Commerce's (SRCC) centennial in Delhi on September 5, which also happens to be Teachers's Day.
He will address students, faculty, and alumni at the 7pm event, making it a double celebration for the campus.
SRCC among India's top commerce colleges
Founded back in 1926, SRCC has become one of India's top spots for commerce and management studies.
Modi last visited as Gujarat chief minister in 2013 and a commemorative postage stamp marking the institution's centenary was released earlier this year during his meeting with members of the SRCC Governing Body and a college delegation at his residence.
The centennial event also honors Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, India's former president, whom September 5 is observed as Teachers's Day in India, commemorating former President and educationist Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.